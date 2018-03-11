FEHAN, John

FEHAN - John March 8, 2018, of Getzville, NY, lifelong companion of the late Valentina Zbeiski; loving friend and Best Man of Tim and Janice Glose; son of the late John and Mary (nee Knab) Fehan; brother of Mary Jane (Francis) Lucca, and the late Jeanette Hall, Joan Huffman, Robert, Richard and Kevin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME 6685 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY (south of County and North French Rds.) Friday, March 16th, from 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, NY, Saturday, March 17th, at 10 AM (please assemble in church).