FARRELL - Harold E. March 8, 2018, beloved husband of the late Carmela (nee Manzella); loving father of Michele, Marlene, Denise Farrell, Paulette (Peter) Messina, Mark (Angel Cuadro), Stephen (Marianne) Farrell, Jeanne Farrell (Mary Malinconico), Daniel, and the late William Farrell; grandfather of Danielle (Paul) Arbutina, Lauren and Olivia Messina, Moises and Juan Farrell-Malinconico; great-grandfather of Michael and Elizabeth Arbutina; dear brother of the late William, Lenore Henke, Margaret, John (Theodora "Teddy"), and Robert Farrell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday at 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Margaret R.C. Church on Saturday at 1 PM. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com