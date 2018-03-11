ELLIS, Maxwell "Mac"

March 7, 2018, husband of Virginia (Amram) Ellis; father of Pamela (James) Meltzer, Richard Ellis and James (Catherine) Ellis; brother of the late Lois Satuloff; grandfather of Richard, Jr. and Elizabeth Ellis, Sarah (Austin) Littenberg and the late Benjamin Ellis. Funeral Services Monday 1 PM at Temple Beth Zion's Sisterhood Chapel, 805 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ken-Ton Friends of Youth or WNED. Shiva will be held Monday 7-9 PM, Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Virginia's residence. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements made by Mesnekoff Funeral home.