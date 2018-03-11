ECC men's hoops heads to NJCAA nationals; Canisius women's lax wins in 3OT

Erie Community College turned the tables on the Monroe CC men's basketball team on Sunday defeating the Tribunes from Rochester, 66-59, to win the Region III NJCAA championship and earn a berth in the Division II nationals in Danville, Ill., March 20-24.

Monroe had defeated the Kats three times in the regular season, twice by double-digit margins and a a one-pointer, but ECC got the better of their rivals Western New York Conference rivals this time.

Freshman Kasey Walker-Gregg led ECC with 21 points, including 10 made free throws in 12 attempts. His foul-shooting helped put ECC up by seven points with 33 seconds left to play.

Kyle Harris, another freshman had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Kats. Harris hit a three with 4:40 left to break a 55-all tie ECC led the rest of the way. The Kats had a 36-34 halftime advantage.

Women's lacrosse

Canisius 10, Yale 9 (3 OTs): Freshman Marissa Malvaso scored her third goal of the game with 4:47 left in the third overtime to win it Sundasy afternoon at the Demske Sports Complex.

It was a historic victory for the Golden Griffins (2-4). It was the first women's lacrosse victory for the Griffs over an Ivy League opponent and it came in the longest game Canisius has ever played in the sport. After a 9-9 score at the end of 60 minutes of regulation play the teams played two six-minute scores overtime periods before Malvaso scored 1:13 into the third extra session.

It was also the first home win for Canisius under new coach Allison Daley.

Malvaso is one of three sisters, triplets, on the Canisius team from Syracuse. Marissa Malvaso now has four goals and one assist this season. Miranda Malvaso has three goals for the Griffs.

Yale, which will play at Niagara today, came in with a 4-0 record and was ranked 16th in the nation.

Canisius had a 9-5 lead late in regulation by the Bulldogs tied it on a goal by Barrett Carlson with 2:29 left in regulation. There was no scoring for the next 15 minutes and 42 seconds.

Jourdan Roemer also had three goals for Canisius in the victory while Allie Stewart (Lancaster) had two and Jen Reininger and Bryar Cummings scored one each.

Baseball

Liberty 5, Canisius 4: Tyler Galazins singled in the bottom of the 11th after Liberty filled the bases on three hit batters and salvaged the final game of a three-game baseball series with the Griffs in Lynchburg, Va.

It ended a four-game Canisius win streak and left the Griffs at 10-4.

Ryan Stekl (Lancaster) hit a solo home run go give Canisius a 1-0 lead the Griffs led, 4-1 going into the bottom of the eighth. However Liberty scored twice in the eighth and once in the ninth.

Liam Wilson had an RBI single for Canisius extending his hitting streak to all 14 games this season.

Canisius starter J.P. Stevenson pitched seven effective innings allowing five hits and one run with five strikeouts.