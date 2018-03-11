DiChristopher, Josephine L. (Latona)

DiChristopher - Josephine L. (nee Latona)

March 9, 2018 of Hamburg, NY, at 101 years of age, beloved wife of the late Frank DiChristopher; devoted mother of Mary Ann (Tony) Soby, Frank (Marianne) DiChristopher, and late Judy (late Glenn) Woolford; also survived by eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Route 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, on Tuesday from 4 - 8 PM, where prayers will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM, followed by a funeral service at Hamburg Wesleyan Church at 11 AM. Interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Eden. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com