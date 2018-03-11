DAVIS, Edna F. (Barthorpe)

Age 87, March 3, 2018 of Kenmore, NY. Born in Ontario, Canada. She became a US citizen and is the beloved wife of Donald H. Davis; loving daughter of the late George Henry and Mary Ellen Barthorpe; treasured mother of Eric (Rose) Davis and Daniel (Niki) Davis. Adored grandmother and great- grandmother. Dear sister of Phylliss Haigh. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by her daughters Patricia and Susan; sons Allen and Frank; brothers John Henry "Jack" and Charles "Chuck" Barthorpe. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will follow at 7 PM. Mrs. Davis was a five time Grand Matron of Faith Chapter Eastern Star. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Buffalo, NY 14221 or NY Department of Environmental Conservation, 270 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14203. To leave a condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com