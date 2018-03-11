CRESPO, Miguel A., IV

CRESPO - Miguel A., IV Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 8, 2018, loving son of Miguel A. III and Jessenia (nee Arroyo) Crespo; devoted brother of Marcelo A. Crespo; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Friday from 2-9 PM, where the Funeral Service will be held on Saturday morning at 10 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.