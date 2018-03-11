College hockey: Canisius College closes out AIC to move on to semifinals

Canisius finally put the clincher on a Atlantic Hockey Association series that got tougher as it went along for the Golden Griffins.

The Griffs closed out American International, 3-0, Sunday night at HarborCenter to take the third game of the best-of-three set and move onto the AHA Final Four this weekend at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

Daniel Urbani of Canisius stopped 26 shots to register his first collegiate shutout. Stefano Durante of AIC made 17 saves.

Canisius routed the Yellow Jackets, 8-1, in the series opener on Friday but it was a different story Saturday when AIC evened things with a 2-1 overtime victory.

Jesse Pereira, a sophomore from Fort Erie, Ontario, got things started Sunday with a goal at 7:37 of the first period. It was his fifth goal of the season but first since Dec. 9 against Niagara. Jack Stander and Nick Hutchison assisted.

Matt Hoover scored his his sixth power-play goal of the season and 14th tally overall to give Canisius a 2-0 lead at 7:01 of the second period. Matt Stief and Cameron Heath got the assists. Jeff Murray scored his fourth of the season to make it 3-0 at 7:31 of the third with Dylan McLaughlin getting the assist.

No. 2 seed Canisius (19-16-2) will face Air Force, which defeated Army Sunday evening in the deciding game of their series, in one AHA semifinal game on Friday.

No. 1 seed Mercyhurst will face No. 7 Robert Morris in the other semifinal.

Semifinal games will be at 4:35 p.m. and approximately 8 p.m. The championship game will be 7:35 p.m.on Saturday.