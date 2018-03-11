CLARK, Charles A.

CLARK - Charles A. Age 98 of North Tonawanda, March 10, 2018, in Niagara Hospice House. Charles was born in NT in 1919. He was the husband of the late Marjory Clark who died in 1995; loving father of Judith (late Skip) Tyler and Bruce (Lynier) Clark; grandfather of Amy (William) Schoenrock, Jason (Jennifer) Tyler, Brian, Laurie, and Lisa Clark; great-grandfather of Tyler, William, Jacob, Wyatt, Kai and Luana. Charles was the last of nine brothers and sisters. He became a member of Gratwick Hose in 1939 and has been a member for 79 years now. He served in the US Army and was stationed in the Philippines during WWII. In 1946, he joined the North Tonawanda Police Force and retired as a Lieutenant in 1971, after 25 years of service. He served as President of the NT Police Club. Charles and his wife were extremely active in scouting. He was a scoutmaster for several years for Troop 185. Charles was also an advisor for Explorer Post 575. Charles loved gardening and camping with his family. After his wife became ill he became a volunteer at DeGraff Hospital where he was named Volunteer of the Year in 1996. He received the Book of Golden Deeds award in 1997 and even received the Channel 2 Citizen of The Year award. Charles was very active in his church, serving as a deacon, elder, trustee and had the distinction of being named Deacon Emeritus. He is currently a member of Third Presbyterian Church where he had been baptized as a child. He is also a life member of the American Legion Post, Masonic Sutherland Lodge 826, and Retired Police Club where he served as president. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 AM. The Rev. Jeffrey Groove will officiate. Interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Third Presbyterian Church or Niagara Hospice.