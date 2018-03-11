Canisius basketball to host Jacksonville State in the CBI

The Canisius College men's basketball team will play Jacksonville State in the College Basketball Invitational at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Koessler Athletic Center.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN3.

Jacksonville State went 21-12 this season and 11-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks, who fell to second-seeded Louisville in the NCAA Tournament last season, saw their postseason aspirations come to an end when they lost to Murray State in the OVC Championship on Friday.

Canisius and Jacksonville State have never played each other before, but the Gamecocks did battle the University at Buffalo this season on Nov. 15. The Bulls won that matchup, 81-76.

Canisius (21-11) played in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament – which is for teams in mid-major conferences with winning records – in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The CBI has generally been a tournament for schools in larger conferences that weren't invited to the NIT, but it has been shifting toward mid-majors and last year didn't feature a team from a Power Five conference. Both tournaments have a fee; in past years, the CBI's was higher.

The Griffs' NCAA Tournament hopes dissipated when the team was upset by seventh-seeded Quinnipiac in the MAAC quarterfinals.

Niagara accepted an invitation to the CIT, while UB and St. Bonaventure are both heading to the NCAA Tournament.