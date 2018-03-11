CALKINS-DIACO, Nancy R. (Callari)

Of Amherst, entered into rest on March 8, 2018, beloved wife of the late Victor F. Calkins and Joseph P. Diaco; devoted mother of Mary (Thomas) Cegielski, Patricia (Eugene) Pomietlarz, Joseph (Jill) Diaco and the late Catherine McCoy and Susan (Michael) Koehler; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Michael and Mary Callari; predeceased by four siblings; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Tuesday from 6-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo The Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com