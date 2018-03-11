Buffalo man accused of stripping parts in auto supply yard
A Buffalo man was arrested over the weekend for stripping parts from vehicles at an auto supply store on Clinton Street.
A police officer spotted the man inside the fenced yard of Clinton Auto Parts, 1125 Clinton St., at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to police reports. When the officer approached him, the man allegedly tossed aside burglary tools – saw blades, a flashlight and a battery charger for a saw, police said. He is accused of causing more than $700 damage to vehicles.
Matthew Brennan, 29, of Klaus Street, was charged with auto stripping, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools, according to police reports.
Share this article