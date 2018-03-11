Buffalo man accused of stripping parts in auto supply yard

A Buffalo man was arrested over the weekend for stripping parts from vehicles at an auto supply store on Clinton Street.

A police officer spotted the man inside the fenced yard of Clinton Auto Parts, 1125 Clinton St., at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to police reports. When the officer approached him, the man allegedly tossed aside burglary tools – saw blades, a flashlight and a battery charger for a saw, police said. He is accused of causing more than $700 damage to vehicles.

Matthew Brennan, 29, of Klaus Street, was charged with auto stripping, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools, according to police reports.