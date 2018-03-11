Browns LT Joe Thomas compares Tyrod Taylor to Russell Wilson

Cleveland Browns star left tackle Joe Thomas is still mulling his playing future, but he endorsed the flurry of trades made by the team last week, including the acquisition of Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Brown, who has said he plans to make a decision by the March 14 deadline for the start of free agency, appeared on a podcast and offered no insight as to whether the four trades will affect his decision, per Cleveland.com.

However, ESPN reported that the 10-time Pro Bowl selection said via email that his "decision will be based purely on my health."

The Browns brought in Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Damarious Randall in a trading frenzy Friday. They followed that up by sending defensive tackle Danny Shelton to New England on Saturday.

Thomas, 33, called the addition of Taylor a "great trade" and likened the former Buffalo quarterback to Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

"I hate when people make comparisons, but with that being said, it's time for a comparison," Thomas said. "He reminds me a little bit of Russell Wilson, (who) throws an incredible deep ball, one of the best in the game. (Taylor can) operate an offense and run it efficiently, be able to make plays, extend plays with his feet, make a lot of great decisions when he's in the pocket."

Cleveland traded quarterback DeShone Kizer, who started 15 games as a rookie last season, to the Green Bay Packers in the deal for Randall. Thomas said by acquiring Taylor, the Browns avoided mortgaging the future to bring a Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum or Nick Foles.

Cleveland owns the Nos. 1 and 4 overall picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and Thomas dismissed the notion of trading both picks for a bigger-name quarterback.

"In this situation you're able to get Tyrod Taylor for a third-round pick, not a huge contract," said Thomas. "You give him this season and you can still draft a guy No. 1 if you want, you can draft a guy fourth. You don't even have to draft a quarterback now high in the first round if you don't love these guys and you can push that off to next year and see what you've got with Tyrod Taylor."

Thomas had previously said he was a "closet fan" of Taylor's so the praise after the deal comes as little surprise.