Boys suspected of shooting BBs and throwing rocks at cars in Falls

For the second time in as many days, a group of juvenile boys were seen Saturday afternoon throwing objects at passing vehicles in the area of Porter Road and Hyde Park Boulevard, police said.

On Friday evening, three people reported that their cars had been damaged with BBs or pellets believed to have been fired by a pair of boys spotted in the area. On Saturday, police said that three boys – believed to be the original pair plus another youth – were seen throwing rocks and other things at passing vehicles in the same area around 5 p.m. Police had not received any complaints of damage stemming from the incident.

Officers believe the youths may be responsible for a recent string of larcenies from vehicles and vandalism in an area ranging from the 2400 block of Niagara Avenue to North Avenue. Two white males and a black male, believed to be 11 to 15 years old, are being sought for questioning about the incidents.