Boy, 10, revived after near drowning in Grand Island High School pool

A 10-year-old boy was revived after nearly drowning Sunday afternoon in the swimming pool at Grand Island High School, the Grand Island Fire Company reported.

Firefighters and paramedics went to the school at 2:05 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about the boy, who had been pulled from the pool but was not breathing. Lifeguards and a bystander began CPR, the fire company reported, and the boy had started breathing before firefighters arrived.

Fire department paramedics performed advanced life support and the boy was taken by Twin City Ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.