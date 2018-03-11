BERINGER, Elvira "Babe" (DiFrancesco)

BERINGER - Elvira "Babe" (nee DiFrancesco)

Age 83, of North Tonawanda, March 2, 2018, wife of the late William "Bob" R. Beringer, who died in 2015; mother of Mark (Debra) and Kent (Carol) Beringer and Laura (Anthony) Polichette; grandmother of Andrew (Ashley), Kristine (Andrew), Daniel, Ashley and Abbey; sister of Philomena (late William) DeMonte and the late Angelo "Jack" (Marie) DiFrancesco, late Daniel DiFrancesco, and the late Mary (late Victor) Dzikoski; also many loving nieces and nephews. Babe was a former employee of DeGraff Memorial Hospital. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Prayer Service on Wednesday, March 14th at 1 PM in St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 71 Adam St., in Tonawanda. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY.