BECKER, Mary Marlene (Rhodes)

Of Tonawanda, went home to be with the Lord March 9, 2018, beloved wife of the late Wilfred H. Becker; devoted mother of Sharon (John) Gingerich, Peggy (Walter) Beck and the late Douglas Wayne Becker; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the Living Water Fellowship, 680 Maple Rd., East Aurora on Saturday morning from 9:30-11 o'clock. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park.