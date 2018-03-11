BARRY, David L.

BARRY - David L. Formerly of Orchard Park, entered into rest on January 4, 2018. Former husband of the late Pam (nee Graff); father of Dave (Shari) Barry, Jennifer (Steve) Bensman, and Andrew Barry; brother of Diane (Jack) Smith and Doug (Cindy) Barry; son of the late Dorothy and Leo Barry; grandfather of Melanie, Matthew Barry and Nick, Josh Bensman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services to be held at the convenience of the family.