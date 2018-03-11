BAKER, Shirley M. (Marquart)

March 9, 2018, dearest mother of Ronald (Mary) Winegar, Thomas (Lyn) Winegar, Bonnie Baker and David Baker; beloved grandmother of Kerri (Garrett) Holt, Andrew Winegar, Matthew Baker and Shane (Marcela) Baker; great-grandmother of Brye and Brynn Holt; dear sister of the late Clayton Marquart; dearest aunt of Bruce, Russell and the late Donald Marquart and many other nieces and nephews. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Fox Run Employee Foundation, 1 Fox Run Ln., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com