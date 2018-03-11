BAKER, John R. "Jack"

Of Orchard Park, NY, March 1, 2018, beloved husband of Olga E. (Steck); loving father of Dr. Scott W. (Betsy) Baker, Jeffrey (Cathy Franklin) Baker and daughter Lisa Gwen Baker; grandfather of Dr. Brett (Ivey) Baker, Brian (Samantha Patton) Baker and Otto, William and Alex Eckstein; great-grandfather of Eli Wilde Baker; brother of William (Linda) Baker and Barbara (late John) Buno; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday April 6, 6-9 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services Saturday, April 7th, 11AM in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Attn. Esophageal Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 301, Buffalo, NY 14240. Share your online condolences at www.febrownsons.com