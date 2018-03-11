ANDERSON, Paul Thomas

ANDERSON - Paul Thomas Age 65, of Long Beach, CA, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018 in St. Mary Medical Center-Long Beach. Born November 22, 1952 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Lewis H. Anderson and the late Ruth (Dinki) Anderson; brother of Judith (John) Esposito of Pittsburgh, PA, and Kathleen (Lawrence) Zidow of Tampa, FL; uncle of six nieces and nephews; also survived by ten great-nieces and nephews, and 24 first cousins. Paul obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree from Hamline University of Minnesota in 1974, and advanced degrees from the University of Buffalo, New York University, Learning Tree University and Los Angeles Community College in CA, where he lived for 35 years. Paul's work experience included teacher, computer programmer, technology trainer, project engineer, and database specialist. Paul had a passion for tennis and skiing, and enjoyed volunteer activities, most recently at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Paul will be remembered as being gentle and gregarious, and for his love of music, enjoying many live concerts with his friends. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Paul's family at www.mckenziemortuary.com