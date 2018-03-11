Accident disrupts southbound Grand Island Bridge traffic
A Sunday afternoon accident involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck disrupted southbound traffic on the North Grand Island Bridge.
The accident occurred on the bridge just beyond the Buffalo Avenue exit, where traffic flows on to the span from Niagara Falls. The accident was reported shortly before 3 p.m.
No major injuries were reported. The right lane was blocked until the scene of the accident was cleared around 4:45 p.m.
