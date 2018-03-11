High schools: OP girls finish second as Section VI bowling caps off strong weekend at states

Cheektowaga's championship in girls Division II wasn't the only strong showing by Section VI bowlers in the State Public Schools Championships at the OnCenter in Syracuse, which will be the site of the USBC Open Championship starting later this month.

Led by Sarah Radt's third-best individual total of 1,157 (192.83) and Daniele Milo's sixth-best 1,114, Orchard Park finished second to Middle Country of Section XI (Suffolk County) in Sunday's Division I bowling.

Quaker bowlers also posted the 12th and 13th best individual scores, by Paige Bartosz and Lexis Klenke, respectively. OP had only one team game of more than 900 pins, but the steady Quakers had no game lower than 808.

The Section VI composite girls team finished third behind Section XI (Suffolk County) and Section III (Syracuse).

Section VI boys teams were not quite as successful. The composite team finished finished a disappointing sixth after standing in the fourth spot halfway through the six-game block. Tom Klenke of Orchard Park bowled a 1,212 (202.00 average) for the Section VI team. That was the third-best individual total in the sectional team competition on Saturday night.

Frontier, the Section VI Division I champion, finished seventh on Sunday with 5,062, nearly 800 pins in back of first-place North Rockland, which had the highest individual scores in the competition.

Brandon Badaszewski had the best score of the Frontier bowlers with 1,111, which stood 11th overall; he had the third-highest single game with a 255.