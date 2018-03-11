Class C: Northstar Christian tops Tapestry

By Michael Petro

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Northstar Christian offense and its star Miles Brown could be held down for only so long.

The junior took over the game, scoring 25 of his 36 points in the second half, as the state’s No. 2 ranked Class C team overcame a six-point halftime deficit for a 73-64 win over Tapestry Charter on Saturday in the Far West Regionals at Buffalo State.

Behind Brown, who averages more than 30 points per game, high-flying Northstar (25-1) returned to the state’s public school Final Four on March 16-18 at the Floyd Maines Arena in Binghamton.

Section VI champion Tapestry, which got 24 points from junior Dorian Plummer, finished the season 17-7. The Thunderhawks held Northstar, which averages 89 points per game, to just 26 in the first half.

“That young man just went to work,” said Tapestry coach Mike Ester of Brown. “He’s definitely ‘that guy.’ He stepped up like he’s supposed to. This is a learning lesson for us and now we know what it takes to get to that next level.”

Brown scored Northstar’s first 12 points of the fourth quarter after closing the third with five points in the final 1:16 to stake his team to a 50-49 lead. He finished 11 of 17 for the game, and made his way to the free-throw line often, ending 14 of 17.

“The first half we came out slow, but going into the locker room, coach told us we’ve got to pick up the pace and stay poised and play Northstar basketball and that’s exactly what we did,” Brown said. “We got out into transition, our shooters hit shots and we began to spread the floor and attack the rim.”

Northstar extended its third-quarter advantage to as many as nine with just over three minutes left in the game. Tapestry, which led from the final three-plus minutes of the first quarter until midway through the third, never got closer than seven down the stretch.

“When (Tapestry) first got up on us, their press was effective and we were kind of rattled,” Brown said. “It was just some adversity, but we fought through it.”

Tapestry hit the boards, slowed the pace and converted several buckets off that full-court press in the first half. Plummer took over in the second quarter, scoring 14 points.

“I liked our fight, but I was afraid we were going to come out a little flat in the second half,” Ester said.

Tray Roberts scored nine of his 13 points in the second half and Matthew Medeiros (11 points) knocked down three three-pointers in the win. Tapestry received 11 points each from Tariq Eubanks and Ramel Robinson.

“This season was wonderful. We were a sleeper and nobody really understood us,” Ester said.

“I told the guys that we fell a little short of our team goal (to win states), but hopefully we can pick it up next year.”