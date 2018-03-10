ZYMOWSKI, Henry F.

ZYMOWSKI - Henry F. March 7, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 63 years to Joan (nee Chmielewski); loving father of Paul, Debbie Elggren, Tom (Robyn), and the late Greg (Laurie) Zymowski; cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; also survived by 2 brothers, nieces, and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9:15 AM at St. Martha's Church, 10 French Rd., Depew. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com