Of Sanborn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. He was born in Amherst, NY, on February 23, 2000, the son of Mark and Krista [Kaminski] Ziegler. Mikey was a junior at Niagara Wheatfield High School, where he was a Red Letterman playing on the schools football, wrestling and lacrosse teams. Mikey enjoyed camping and hanging out with his friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Melissa Ziegler; his grandparents Frances (Rickie) Davis and Robert Kaminski and Carol A. (late James) Ziegler; he was the nephew of Elaine (Jeffrey) Laskowski, Andrew Davis and David (Tammy) Ziegler, and the late Pfc. Benjamin C. Schuster, USA; also survived ten cousins and many friends. His family will be present on Sunday, from 2-8 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1334 Calumet Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Memorials may be made in his name to the Niagara Wheatfield Sports Alliance. Interment in North Ridge Cemetery. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com