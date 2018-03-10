Deaths Death Notices
ZIEGLER, Michael J. "Mikey"
Of Sanborn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. He was born in Amherst, NY, on February 23, 2000, the son of Mark and Krista [Kaminski] Ziegler. Mikey was a junior at Niagara Wheatfield High School, where he was a Red Letterman playing on the schools football, wrestling and lacrosse teams. Mikey enjoyed camping and hanging out with his friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Melissa Ziegler; his grandparents Frances (Rickie) Davis and Robert Kaminski and Carol A. (late James) Ziegler; he was the nephew of Elaine (Jeffrey) Laskowski, Andrew Davis and David (Tammy) Ziegler, and the late Pfc. Benjamin C. Schuster, USA; also survived ten cousins and many friends. His family will be present on Sunday, from 2-8 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1334 Calumet Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Memorials may be made in his name to the Niagara Wheatfield Sports Alliance. Interment in North Ridge Cemetery. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
