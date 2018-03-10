WINTER, Dolores (Baksa)

March 8, 2018, of North Collins, NY and Gowanda, NY, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Allan G. Winter. Loving Mother of Norman (JoAnne), Richard (Jill), Robert (Lori) and Diane Winter (Douglas Milks). Grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late PFC Joseph V. Baksa, William and Harold Hoffman. Daughter of the late Leo and Esther Hoffman. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered Monday at 11 AM from St. Joseph's Church Gowanda, NY. Please assemble at church.