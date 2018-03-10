Where the Bills rank in NFL Draft capital following the Tyrod Taylor trade

The Bill have six draft picks within the first three rounds, including five within the first 65 selections, and nine total picks after the trade of quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns.

That gives them even more draft capital to spend if they so choose to move up for a quarterback in Round 1.

According to calculations by Sharp Football following a big day of NFL trades on Friday, the Bills are No. 2 in draft points with 70.4. The NFL average is 44.8 points.

Here's an updated allocation of 2018 Draft Pick Commodity, current through trades as of 9Mar18. Note: NFL avg is 44.8 draft points. pic.twitter.com/tr8NW5jAWM — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 10, 2018

Amazingly, even with the three big trades they made Friday, the Browns remain No. 1 by a wide margin with 104.3 points. That is the most points of any team in the free agency era (since 1993) and is 133 percent than the league average. And they added to their total Saturday morning with another trade, sending defensive tackle Danny Shelton to the Patriots.