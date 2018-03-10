WENNEMAN, Marietta (Barber)

WENNEMAN - Marietta (nee Barber)

March 3, 2018. Mother of Jerome F. Wenneman, Patricia (Randy) Kulp, Wayne F. (Laurie) Wenneman and James E. Wenneman; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister of Gertrude Thomas, Alcinda Stanton and Harvey H. (Mary Jean) Barber, Jr. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, 1 mile north of Maple Rd. just passed Klein (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna), Sunday 3-7PM, where a Funeral Service will take place Monday at 10AM.