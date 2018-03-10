Volunteers needed at Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum is seeking volunteers for its upcoming season. The museum is looking for operators for the 1916 Number One Special Carrousel and Kiddie Carrousel during museum hours and special events.

Volunteers must be 18 or older to operate the 102-year-old Number One Special and must be 16 or older to operate the Kiddie Carrousel.

The museum is also seeking docents to give factory complex tours for children on school field trips and for adult groups. Docents also interact with walk-in visitors throughout the museum to interpret the factory’s history.

If interested, email info@carrouselmuseum.org with volunteer preference and hours of availability or call 693-1885. The museum is located at 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda.