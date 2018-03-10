Voice opinions on new Niagara Falls basketball courts at March 21 meeting

New basketball courts at Hyde Park and Gill Creek Park are planned as a result of the City of Niagara Falls’ recent Participatory Budgeting project. Local residents are invited to a meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 21 at the Carnegie Building, 1022 Main St., to discuss specific court locations and review project timelines.

The Participatory Budgeting process allows citizens to directly propose and vote on how U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds are spent.

Per Crime Prevention through Environmental Design principles, the initial plan is to place the Gill Creek court directly off of the Royal Avenue side of the park and the Hyde Park Court off of Hyde Park Boulevard, north of the John Duke Center. Send comments to Seth Piccirillo, director of Niagara Falls Community Development, at seth.piccirillo@niagarafallsny.gov.