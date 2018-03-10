View from Cleveland: Trading for Tyrod Taylor shouldn't change Browns' draft strategy

Amid a flurry of deals Friday and Saturday, the Cleveland Browns acquired quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Bills for a third-round pick. The Browns have the first and fourth overall pick in the draft and Cleveland.com columnist Bud Shaw writes they should still select a quarterback.

Taylor is the anti-DeShone Kizer for his ability to limit turnovers. He doesn't take many chances. After watching so many Browns drives die in the red zone, that's the good news. The bad? He doesn't take many chances.

But we can say he's better than what they had in 2017 and better than the veteran we thought they might trot out behind center next season. As long as he's just a placeholder, there is not much fault to find in the deal that sent a third-round pick to Buffalo for a quarterback who immediately increases the QB room win total from zero to 23.

Trading for Taylor shouldn't change draft strategy. It might even fit together more seamlessly now, assuming (which is always dangerous) the idea is to draft prototypical size and upside in USC's Sam Darnold or Wyoming's Josh Allen and give them the fighting chance this organization never gave Kizer. ...

What we can say is the Browns have answered half of the quarterback equation for 2018. They can now draft, develop and be patient with a quarterback whose talent gives him a chance to be the answer here for a long time.

Tyrod Taylor wasn't going to be that in Buffalo. He isn't that here.