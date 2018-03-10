Two gunpoint robberies reported early Friday

Two men were robbed at gunpoint of cash and cellphones in separate incidents Friday, Northeast District police reported.

On Chalmers Avenue, a Lackawanna man said he was confronted at about 12:30 p.m. by two men, one of whom pointed a silver pistol at him. The other man instructed the victim, "Give him everything you got." That was $87 and a phone. The assailants ran west toward Fillmore Avenue.

Four hours later on Oakmont Avenue, another man was robbed of $150 and a phone by a gunman who fled west toward Bailey Avenue after the robbery. The victim told police the robber was wearing a dark jacket and faded jeans with holes in them.