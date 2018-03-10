Two free seminars in Niagara Falls, Lockport, address weight loss options

The Bariatric Surgery Department at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will hold free public seminars regarding weight loss options at 5:30 p.m. March 19 and March 27.

The March 19 seminar will be held in the hospital auditorium, 621 10th St., Niagara Falls.

The March 27 seminar is slated for the Hampton Inn, 6082 S. Transit Road, Lockport.

Dr. Venkat Kolli, chief of surgery, and Dr. Vikram Vattipally perform bariatric surgery at Memorial as part of a comprehensive program that includes’ nutrition and exercise programming, individual counseling and pre- and post-operative support groups. Dr. Gurteshwar Rana will join the staff this summer upon her completion of a yearlong fellowship in advanced gastrointestinal and minimally invasive surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

For more information, call 278-4400.