Two Buffalo officers injured when vehicle strikes patrol vehicle

Two Buffalo police officers were injured early Saturday when a motorist crashed into their patrol vehicle as it was parked near the intersection of the Scajaquada and Kensington expressways, police reported.

The officers were on scene handling a previous accident when they were struck by a vehicle driven by Prena Reed of Amherst just before 3 a.m., said Michael J. DeGeorge, a police spokesman. The officers were inside their vehicle when it was hit.

The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Police did not release their names or the nature of their injuries.

Reed, 34, is charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.