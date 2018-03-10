The 98-step Celtic salute: Lackawanna's St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 98-step St. Patrick's Day Parade in Lackawanna may be the shortest procession that unfolds on March 17 each year since 1946. But it also has another distinction.

It is floatless, unless you count Honorary Grand Marshall Michael Haggerty's Model-T, said Joyce McGowan, volunteer.

Festivities begin with the celebration of Mass at 12:10 p.m. in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road. The parade forms after Mass concludes, usually at about 12:45, depending on the length of the celebrant's sermon, said McGowan.

Grand Marshal Dick Sterling, owner of the old Sterling Photography, will lead marchers representing Limestone Hill Friends, Father Baker Knights of Columbus, Col. Weber's VFW Post 898 and South Buffalo-Lackawanna Lions Club.

The parade ends at Lackawanna City Hall, 714 Ridge, with the raising of the Irish flag and speeches from Mayor Geoffrey Szymanski and other politicians "who want to show up," said McGowan.

The parade is co-chaired by Thomas McGowan and Michael Cusack.