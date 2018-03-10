Student charged with reporting false threat to Lockport High School

A 15-year-old Lockport High School student is charged with making a false threat on social media that caused considerable alarm within the school community, state police said.

State police investigators on Thursday joined Lockport police in checking out a possible threat of violence directed at the high school that had been posted online.

They determined a 14-year-old student had made a non-threatening post on social media. However, as this investigation was taking place, another student made a false online post claiming the 14-year-old had weapons and was a threat to the high school.

That wasn't true, but it generated misleading and upsetting rumors that spread on social media. State police on Friday charged the 15-year-old, who was not identified, with falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor. No further information on the incident was provided.