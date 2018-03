A Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. March 25 at the Cornerstone CFCU Arena, 1 Grigg Lewis Way, Lockport.

Admission is $6 and skate rental is $4, and additional donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation are also welcome.

The event will feature DJ Brent and Beamin’ Sounds Entertainment, with a laser show sponsored by the Deanna Conley Family Foundation.