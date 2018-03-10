Snowflake Basket Auction to support Empower programs

Empower, the nonprofit organization formerly known as Niagara Cerebral Palsy, will hold its Snowflake Basket Auction from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Volare Lodge, 5615 Kies Ave., corner of 56th Street, Niagara Falls.

Attendance is free, and proceeds benefit individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Past auction funds were used to pay for summer camp registration fees and basic supplies for families in need.

This year’s auction features themed basket and silent auction items. Tickets for the big ticket raffle are $5 and may be purchased at the event or by contacting Cheryl Seelbinder at 716-297-0798, ext. 134, or cseelbinder@empower-wny.org. The drawing is 5 p.m. Saturday for the big ticket items.