Sacred Heart wins state CHSAA Class A title

Sacred Heart brought home the State Catholic High Schools girls basketball Class A championship, it second in two years, with a 62-49, victory over St. John Villa of Staten Island.

Another strong performance by Micaela Ryan in the title game at Fordham University's Rose Hill Gym led the Sharks to the fifth state title in the school's history. Sacred Heart also won in 2016, its first since 1992. In two weeks the Sharks will play in the Class A State Federation playoffs in Glens Falls.

Ryan had 30 points, her season high, and collected 15 rebounds for a huge double-double, but she was not the only contributor. Her sister, Siobhan followed her 24-point game on Friday against Our Lady of Mercy with 12 points and six rebounds on Saturday.

Post player Jennifer Grimm had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ten of her points came in the fourth quarter when the Sharks were being outscored, 16-11, by Villa.

First-year coach Carrie Owens had her team start out in man-for-man defense to counter Villa's catch-and-shoot ability from the outside.

"We wanted them to have to shoot on the move," Owens said. "We ended up staying in man the entire game."

Sacred Heart was a team that improved as the season went along.

"Non-key players became key players," Owens said. "That was the nice thing about it; everybody contributed."

In the Class AA final, Christ the King of Brooklyn defeated Cardinal O'Hara, 74-48, ending the season of the Hawks, regarded as the best girls team in Western New York from start to finish.