Reserve a spot for Opportunities Unlimited's Heroes Awards Dinner

Opportunities Unlimited of Niagara will hold its Heroes of Niagara Awards Dinner March 22 at the Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m., with dinner and awards at 7 p.m.

Ted Kuzniarek, owner of Upstate Pharmacy, will receive the Philanthropy Award; Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA has earned the Business Award; Kathy Cassetta, president of Cassetta Agency, will receive the Volunteer Award; and Mitchell Martin, an individual supported by Opportunities Unlimited, has earned the Inspiration Award.

The event is sponsored by Independent Health.

Call 297-6400, ext. 331, or visit www.oppunlimited.org/foundation/foundation-store/ to purchase individual tickets at $125 each or corporate tables. Reservations will be accepted through Friday.