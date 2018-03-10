QUESTER, Barbara A.

QUESTER - Barbara A. Of Gasport, NY, March 7, 2018, age 65. Predeceased by parents, Irene and Frank and brother, Paul. Barbara is survived by brother, John (Margaret); sister, Carol and many dear relatives and friends. Barbara served our country proudly for over 20 years in the Air Force. Family and friends may call Sunday 1-3 PM followed by a service at 3:00 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home, Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. Interment private. Donations are greatly appreciated to any animal shelter of your choice. www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com