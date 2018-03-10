Prominent women in politics to speak at Niagara University workshop

The Institute for Public Leadership Candidate and Campaign Skills Workshop will be held 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 24 in Niagara University’s Russell J. Salvatore Dining Commons.

Presented by the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, the workshop will feature a number of prominent women in politics as speakers, including: Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul; Niagara County Legislator Rebecca Wydysh; Lora Allen and Jennifer Fronczak, Niagara County Board of Elections commissioners; Angela Berti, state Office of Parks and Recreation marketing and public affairs manager; and Carol Brandon.

Distinguished discussion panelists include: Lockport Mayor Anne McCaffrey; Francine DelMonte, former state Assemblywoman; Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek; and Jodee Riordan, president of the Lewiston-Porter School Board. It will be facilitated by Dr. Jamie Pimlott.

Registration fee is $35 and includes a light breakfast, lunch and materials. Register at http://www.ywcaniagarafrontier.org/events-3/current-events.