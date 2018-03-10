Power play not enough as Amerks fall to Syracuse

They got a pair of power play goals, but the Rochester Americans couldn't find their groove at even strength Saturday night. The Amerks dropped a 4-2 decision to the Syracuse Crunch in Onondaga County War Memorial Arena.

Syracuse broke the scoreless game at 5:24 of the second period on a goal from Mathieu Joseph. The Amerks tied the game at 8:05 when Taylor Fedun scored his third goal, tallying on the power play for the Amerks with assists from Eric Cornell and Kevin Porter.

But the Crunch responded well, scoring two more goals from Ben Thoams and Daniel Walcott to take a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Rochester cut the lead to 3-2 when Porter scored on the power play at 4:01 of the third with assists from Stuart Percy and Fedun. But the Amerks couldn't get equalizer. Joseph sealed the win for the Crunch with an empty-net goal with 52 seconds left to play.

The Amerks slip to 29-16-10-6 while Syracuse improved to 36-19-3-3.

The teams close out the home-and-home series at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in BlueCross Arena.