PEPPAS - Alexander P. March 6, 2018, at age 91, of Clearwater Beach, FL and Amherst, NY, beloved husband of the late Eugenia M. (nee Mastor) Peppas; dearest father of Terry (Jamie) Peppas, Jamie (Karen) Peppas, and Mary (Michael) Scime; loving grandfather of Alexis, Stephanie, and Kristen Scime, and Zoe Peppas; dear brother of the late Vasilios (Eleni) Pepas of South Africa; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM and the Funeral Liturgy to follow at 10 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (Delaware and West Utica). Friends invited. The Trisagion Service will be held on Sunday at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alexander's name to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Buffalo, NY. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com