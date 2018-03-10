PAWLOWSKI, Helen (Krzywinski)

PAWLOWSKI - Helen (nee Krzywinski)

March 7, 2018, at 100 years young, born December 14, 1917; beloved wife of the late Joseph Pawlowski; dear mother of Joseph P. (Beatrice) Pawlowski, Robert (Carroll) Van Kay, Barbara (Ben) Pilla, Carol (late Stan) Andruszko, late Eugene, Edward (late Irene) Rakocki and late Raymond (Pat) Van Kay; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister of Lorraine Krayna, Stephania (late Stan) Krowka, Theresa (Frank) Cafarella, late Frank, Thaddeus and Ignatius Krzywinski, Charlotte Greenberg and Victoria Nagel; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday at 9:15 AM and in St. John Gualbert Church at 10 AM. Family present Sunday from 3-7 PM.