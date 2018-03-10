Olcott benefit planned for woman in need of vehicle, help with bills

Family and friends are planning a benefit from 1 to 7 p.m. March 24 for Gina Robinson, a grandmother of four who has Chiari malformation, a serious neurological disorder.

The benefit will be held at the Old Olcott Fire Station, 1571 Lockport St., Olcott. Admission is free to the basket auction and live auctions, while a pasta dinner will be available for $9 for adults and $5 for children 6 through 12. Kids 5 and under eat free. Dinner will be served from 2:30 through 6 p.m. and takeouts are available.

The basket auction will start around 4 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win. Cash, check or credit card will only be accepted for the live auction.

Robinson also battles a number of other health issues triggered by a 2008 car accident. And, in 2016, Robinson was involved in another car accident, a hit-and-run with her son, which totaled her car and added to her disabilities. This has severely limited the range of motion in her neck and she has had four head or brain surgeries.

“I first met Gina last June,” recalled Bob MacFarlane, founder of Rainbow of Help, Inc., which is helping organize the fundraiser. “Gina was in a neck brace and had just had surgery, but she was at the Mermaid Parade in Olcott. Her application sponsor for the fundraiser said, ‘Gina doesn’t let anything get her down.’ To look at her, you would never realize all of the pain she’s in. She is trying hard to help herself, but she has so many obstacles to overcome and is facing more surgery ahead.

“She’s a fighter and hopefully, through this fundraiser, we can help her with some of her needs and her health will improve as much as possible as she prepares for her next surgery,” he added.

Robinson is in need of a vehicle to carry her medical equipment, as well as help with medical expenses not covered by insurance.

Dinner tickets are available by calling MacFarlane at 695-4219 or Nancy-Lynn Clark at 622-5290 and will also be available at the door or by visiting: www.ginasguardians.com.

This event is sponsored by Rainbow of Help, Inc., a nonprofit group of volunteers dedicated to assisting Niagara County residents in fundraising efforts to offset the cost of unforeseen circumstances.