North Tonawanda's Redeemer Lutheran to host free tax preparation help

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda, will host a North Tonawanda Community Resource Hub from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free tax preparation from noon to 3 p.m. March 21.

Free itemized and schedule “C” tax preparation is available to residents making less than $60,000 per year as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, sponsored by the IRS.

Tax preparation is by appointment only and residents of North Tonawanda and surrounding communities should call 427-4893 to schedule an appointment with the IRS-certified volunteers.

For more information about other free, walk-in and appointment-based tax preparation services, call 2-1-1 of Western New York at 2-1-1 or 1-888-696-9211.

For more information about the Resource Hub or free tax preparation, contact Greer Hamilton, Community Impact Coordinator for the Mobile Safety-Net Team at 830-7968 or ghamilton@msntwny.org.