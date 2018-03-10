Nominating petitions available for two Niagara Falls school board seats
Nominating petitions are now available for the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education. Two seats will be available in the May 15 school election/budget vote. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes cast will each serve a full five-year term beginning July 1. Board seats are unpaid positions.
Petitions are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the District Clerk’s office at the Central Office Administration Building, 630 66th St., Niagara Falls. Petitions must be filed with the clerk of the Board of Education by 5 p.m. April 25 and must be signed by at least 100 qualified voters of the City of Niagara Falls.
