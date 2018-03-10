NOAH, Robert J., Sr.

NOAH - Robert J., Sr. March 8, 2018, age 71; beloved husband of the late Kathleen A. (nee McFarland) Noah; devoted father of Robert J. (Cherie) Noah Jr., Amy L. (Richard) Blake and Michael G. (Eileen) Noah; cherished grandfather of Jackson, Griffin, Connor, Ryan, Megan, Lucas, Elliette, Ashlyn and Oliver; dearest brother of James Noah Jr.; caring brother-in-law of Mary Carol Goodwin; adored uncle of James III, Ryan, Brent and the late Raymond. The family will be present Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd., Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. John Maron Church, at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com